Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220812
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 6, 2016 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Board of Education

Westlake Board Of Education

Applicant

Candice R. Frantz
2239 Whispering Cove Circle
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Diana Delmar Jancura
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Ward

Lauren Kovach
2239 Whispering Cove Circle
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 GRD 220812—Re: Lauren Kovach. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. D. D. Jancura, atty.
