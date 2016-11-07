Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220812 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 6, 2016 2:00 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2016 GRD 220812—Re: Lauren Kovach. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. D. D. Jancura, atty.