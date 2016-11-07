Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220814
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 6, 2016 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Christopher S. Kovach
2239 Whispering Cove Circle
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Candice R. Frantz
2239 Whispering Cove Circle
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Diana Delmar Jancura
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Board of Education

Westlake Board Of Education

Text

2016 GRD 220814—Re: Christopher S. Kovach Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. D. D. Jancura, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 