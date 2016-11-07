Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220816 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 6, 2016 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2016 GRD 220816—Re: Brandon Petite. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.