Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220816
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 6, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Marshanna Petite
432 Terrace Dr.
Bedford OH 44146

Ward

Brandon Petite
432 Terrace Dr.
Bedford OH 44146

Next of Kin

Laressia Petite
432 Terrace Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2016 GRD 220816—Re: Brandon Petite. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
