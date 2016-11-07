Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220816
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 6, 2016 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Marshanna Petite
432 Terrace Dr.Bedford OH 44146
Ward
Brandon Petite
432 Terrace Dr.Bedford OH 44146
Next of Kin
Laressia Petite
432 Terrace DriveBedford OH 44146
Text2016 GRD 220816—Re: Brandon Petite. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
