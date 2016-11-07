Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220821
Date Died
January 15, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Carol S. Campbell
19294 Royalton Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy G. Dobeck
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Rd.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

William L. Campbell
19294 Royalton Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, January 15, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220821—Estate of William L. Campbell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. G. Dobeck, atty.
