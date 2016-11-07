Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220821
- Date Died
- January 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Carol S. Campbell
19294 Royalton Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Rd.
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
William L. Campbell
19294 Royalton Rd.Strongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, January 15, 2016
Text2016 EST 220821—Estate of William L. Campbell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. G. Dobeck, atty.
About your information and the public record.