Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220822
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 8, 2016 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Taminika Byrse
18902 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland OH 44122

Ward

Nathaniel Fowler
18902 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland OH 44122

Next of Kin

Nathaniel Fowler
3135 West 52nd St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2016 GRD 220822—Re: Nathaniel Fowler Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 8, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.
