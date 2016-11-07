Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220822
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 8, 2016 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Taminika Byrse
18902 Harvard Ave.Cleveland OH 44122
Ward
Nathaniel Fowler
18902 Harvard Ave.Cleveland OH 44122
Next of Kin
Nathaniel Fowler
3135 West 52nd St.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2016 GRD 220822—Re: Nathaniel Fowler Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 8, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.
