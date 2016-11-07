Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220822 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 8, 2016 9:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2016 GRD 220822—Re: Nathaniel Fowler Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 8, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.