Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220830 Date Died September 26, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Dec 19, 2016 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 220830—Estate of John T. Hurley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 19, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. P. J. Martin, atty.