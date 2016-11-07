Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220830
Date Died
September 26, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Dec 19, 2016 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Linda M. Hurley
9955 Stone Rd.
Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jonathan Martin
Paul J. Martin, Attorney at Law
10147 Royalton Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Decedent

John T. Hurley
9955 Stone Rd.
Valley View OH 44125

Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220830—Estate of John T. Hurley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 19, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. P. J. Martin, atty.
