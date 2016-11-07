Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220830
- Date Died
- September 26, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGDec 19, 2016 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Linda M. Hurley
9955 Stone Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Paul J. Martin, Attorney at Law
10147 Royalton Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133
Decedent
John T. Hurley
9955 Stone Rd.Valley View OH 44125
Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016
Text2016 EST 220830—Estate of John T. Hurley. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 19, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. P. J. Martin, atty.
