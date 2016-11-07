Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220831
Date Died
September 19, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Dec 20, 2016 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Richard A. Adams
2041 Glenmonth Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
James Michael Hungerford
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Decedent

Dolores V. Adams
5860 Richmond Road
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Text

2016 EST 220831—Estate of Dolores V. Adams. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
