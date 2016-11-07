Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220831
- Date Died
- September 19, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGDec 20, 2016 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Richard A. Adams
2041 Glenmonth DriveBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109
Decedent
Dolores V. Adams
5860 Richmond RoadOakwood Village OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016
Text2016 EST 220831—Estate of Dolores V. Adams. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 20, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
