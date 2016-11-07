Date Filed Monday, November 7, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220835 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died September 18, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 220835—Estate of Vivian Robinson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. A. Rotman, atty.