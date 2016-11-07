Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220835
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- September 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Andrew Johnson
25590 Chatworth Dr.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Vivian Robinson
9621 Parkview AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2016
Text2016 EST 220835—Estate of Vivian Robinson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. A. Rotman, atty.
