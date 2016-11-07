Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220835
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
September 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Andrew Johnson
25590 Chatworth Dr.
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Arnold Rotman
Dennis A. Rotman
1360 E. 9th Street, Suite 600
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Vivian Robinson
9621 Parkview Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Sunday, September 18, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220835—Estate of Vivian Robinson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. A. Rotman, atty.
