Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220836
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Cathy G. Anhold
27113 Russell Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Decedent

Katherine Schlegelmilch
6695 Commonwealth Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016

Fiduciary

Cathy G. Anhold
27113 Russell Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2016 EST 220836—Estate of Katherine Schlegelmilch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 