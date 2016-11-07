Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220836
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Cathy G. Anhold
27113 Russell Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Decedent
Katherine Schlegelmilch
6695 Commonwealth Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Fiduciary
Cathy G. Anhold
27113 Russell Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Text2016 EST 220836—Estate of Katherine Schlegelmilch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
