Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220837
- Date Died
- September 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kristin L. Ubersax
30789 Providence Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Robert L. Larson
1801 Chestnut Hills Dr. Apt. 2dCleveland Heights OH 44106
Date Died :Thursday, September 29, 2016
Fiduciary
Kristin L. Ubersax
30789 Providence Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 220837—Estate of Robert L. Larson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Saccogna, atty.
