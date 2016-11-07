Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220841
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 1, 2016 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Marsha Holloway
11004 Wallingford AvenueCleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Obral, Silk & Associates, LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Kaitlyn Mari Adkins
11004 Wallingford AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44125
Text2016 GRD 220841—Re: Kaitlyn Mari Adkins. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 1, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. A. L. Pal, atty.
