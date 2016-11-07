Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220841
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 1, 2016 2:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Marsha Holloway
11004 Wallingford Avenue
Cleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Alexander Laszlo Pal
Obral, Silk & Associates, LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Kaitlyn Mari Adkins
11004 Wallingford Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Text

2016 GRD 220841—Re: Kaitlyn Mari Adkins. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 1, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. A. L. Pal, atty.
