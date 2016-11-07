Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220845
- Date Died
- August 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Ludwig M. Hrovat
3554 Sykora Rd.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Sunday, August 7, 2016
Applicant
Leonard J. Hrovat
561 Falling Oaks Dr.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Chris Carey, Attorney at Law
669 West Liberty Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2016 EST 220845—Estate of Ludwig M. Hrovat. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed.
