Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220845
Date Died
August 7, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Ludwig M. Hrovat
3554 Sykora Rd.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Leonard J. Hrovat
561 Falling Oaks Dr.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Chris Dana Carey
Chris Carey, Attorney at Law
669 West Liberty Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2016 EST 220845—Estate of Ludwig M. Hrovat. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed.
