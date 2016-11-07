Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220847
- Date Died
- July 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Richard R. Geier
4875 Countryside RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Hahn, Loeser & Parks LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2800
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
James B. Geier
2181 Ambleside DriveCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016
Text2016 EST 220847—Estate of James B. Geier. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. F. Swary, atty.
About your information and the public record.