Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220847
Date Died
July 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Richard R. Geier
4875 Countryside Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Francis Swary
Hahn, Loeser & Parks LLP
200 Public Sq, Ste 2800
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

James B. Geier
2181 Ambleside Drive
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220847—Estate of James B. Geier. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. F. Swary, atty.
