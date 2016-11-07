Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 7, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220848
- Date Died
- September 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Walter R. Martin
6061 Denison Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, September 29, 2016
Applicant
Deanna A. Martin
6049 Andover Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro, PLL
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-4814
Text2016 EST 220848—Estate of Walter R. Martin Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Costanzo, atty.
About your information and the public record.