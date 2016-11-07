Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220848
Date Died
September 29, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Walter R. Martin
6061 Denison Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, September 29, 2016

Applicant

Deanna A. Martin
6049 Andover Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Raymond Joseph Costanzo
Costanzo & Lazzaro, PLL
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-4814

Text

2016 EST 220848—Estate of Walter R. Martin Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Costanzo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 