Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 7, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV220849
Filing Code
DEC

Plaintiff

Wendy Jacobson
30949 Gates Mills Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Plaintiff's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Beverly Resnick
Executrix Of The Estate Of Dolores Gross, 3444 Courtland Road
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Defendant

Jonathan Gross
21213-B Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 5654
Los Angeles CA 90503

Plaintiff

Deborah Gross
2560 Coventry Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Plaintiff

Linda Gross
3252 Richmond Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Charles Thomas Brown
Mansour Gavin LPA
1001 Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 ADV 220849—Wendy Jacobson vs Beverly Resnick, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. C. T. Brown, atty.
