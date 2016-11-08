Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220854
Date Died
October 23, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Fiduciary

Dale Bryce Robertson
8912 Lynnhaven Road
Parma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Terrence Patrick Carl
1445 East 52nd Street
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Bryce Dale Robertson
2216 Grantwood Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220854—Estate of Bryce Dale Robertson. Application to administer estate filed. T. P. Carl, atty.
