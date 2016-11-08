Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220854
- Date Died
- October 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Fiduciary
Dale Bryce Robertson
8912 Lynnhaven RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
1445 East 52nd Street
Cleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Bryce Dale Robertson
2216 Grantwood DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, October 23, 2016
Text2016 EST 220854—Estate of Bryce Dale Robertson. Application to administer estate filed. T. P. Carl, atty.
About your information and the public record.