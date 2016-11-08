Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220859
- Date Died
- May 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Irene B. Gazdak
8220 Hillside Rd.Independence OH 44131
Date Died :Sunday, May 8, 2016
Applicant
Robert E. Gazdak
8220 Hillside Rd.Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Pachell & Associates Co, LPA
209 Portage Trail Ext W
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Text2016 EST 220859—Estate of Irene B. Gazdak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Pachell, atty.
