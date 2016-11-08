Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220859
Date Died
May 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Irene B. Gazdak
8220 Hillside Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Sunday, May 8, 2016

Applicant

Robert E. Gazdak
8220 Hillside Rd.
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
James Thomas Pachell
Pachell & Associates Co, LPA
209 Portage Trail Ext W
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223

Text

2016 EST 220859—Estate of Irene B. Gazdak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Pachell, atty.
