Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220860
- Date Died
- September 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Bruce J. Walis
7835 Glengate DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Olga M. Walis
7835 Glengate DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Friday, September 9, 2016
Text2016 EST 220860—Estate of Olga M. Walis. Will admitted to probate. A. W. Kerber, atty.
About your information and the public record.