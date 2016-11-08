Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220860
Date Died
September 9, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Bruce J. Walis
7835 Glengate Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Warren Kerber
Anthony W. Kerber Co.,L.P.A.
14701 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Olga M. Walis
7835 Glengate Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Friday, September 9, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220860—Estate of Olga M. Walis. Will admitted to probate. A. W. Kerber, atty.
