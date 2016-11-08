Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220865
- Date Died
- August 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Therese A. O'malley
1525 KingswayWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Annette Lipaj
1525 KingswayWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Robert M. Higgins, Esq.
20006 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 220865—Estate of Therese A. O'Malley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. M. Higgins, atty.
