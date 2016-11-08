Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220865
Date Died
August 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Therese A. O'malley
1525 Kingsway
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Applicant

Annette Lipaj
1525 Kingsway
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Michael Higgins
Robert M. Higgins, Esq.
20006 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 220865—Estate of Therese A. O'Malley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. M. Higgins, atty.
