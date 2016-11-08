Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220868
- Date Died
- September 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Toshi Crum
2116 Dover Center RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Rolf Goffman Martin Lang LLP
30100 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44124
Decedent
Thomas A. Pae
28550 Westlake Village DriveWestlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 220868—Estate of Thomas A. Pae. Application to administer estate filed. W. C. Phillips, atty.
