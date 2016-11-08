Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220868
Date Died
September 21, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Toshi Crum
2116 Dover Center Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
William Cory Phillips
Rolf Goffman Martin Lang LLP
30100 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44124

Decedent

Thomas A. Pae
28550 Westlake Village Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220868—Estate of Thomas A. Pae. Application to administer estate filed. W. C. Phillips, atty.
