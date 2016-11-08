Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220869
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 6, 2016 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Pearlin Paulraj-Charles
22665 Bard Ave.Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant
Maxine Paulraj-Charles
22665 Bard Ave.Fairview Park OH 44126
Next of Kin
Paulraj Charles
22665 Bard Ave.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2016 GRD 220869—Re: Pearlin Paulraj-Charles. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.
