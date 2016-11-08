Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220869
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 6, 2016 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Pearlin Paulraj-Charles
22665 Bard Ave.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

Maxine Paulraj-Charles
22665 Bard Ave.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Next of Kin

Paulraj Charles
22665 Bard Ave.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 GRD 220869—Re: Pearlin Paulraj-Charles. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 