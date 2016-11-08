Date Filed Tuesday, November 8, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220869 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 6, 2016 3:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 220869—Re: Pearlin Paulraj-Charles. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 6, 2016 at 3:00 p.m.