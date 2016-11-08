Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV220875
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Nov 28, 2016 11:00 AM
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

Allen M. Segal
4907 Clubside Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Plaintiff

The Huntington National Bank
41 S. High St.
Columbus OH 43215
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kerin Lyn Kaminski
Giffen & Kaminski, LLC
1300 E Ninth St Ste 1600
Cleveland OH 44114-2876

Defendant

Laura Bruck
4508 Rainbow Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2016 ADV 220875—The Huntington National Bank vs Allen M. Segal, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. Set for hearing Nov. 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. K. L. Kaminski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 