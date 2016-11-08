Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV220875
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGNov 28, 2016 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
Allen M. Segal
4907 Clubside DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Plaintiff
The Huntington National Bank
41 S. High St.Columbus OH 43215
Plaintiff's Attorney
Giffen & Kaminski, LLC
1300 E Ninth St Ste 1600
Cleveland OH 44114-2876
Defendant
Laura Bruck
4508 Rainbow RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Text2016 ADV 220875—The Huntington National Bank vs Allen M. Segal, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. Set for hearing Nov. 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. K. L. Kaminski, atty.
