Date Filed Tuesday, November 8, 2016 Case Number 2016ADV220875 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Nov 28, 2016 11:00 AM Filing Code DEC

Text 2016 ADV 220875—The Huntington National Bank vs Allen M. Segal, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. Set for hearing Nov. 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. K. L. Kaminski, atty.