Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220876
- Date Died
- January 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Thomas F. Galinac
6199 Norman LnMayfiled Village OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Decedent
Evelyn J. Galinac
6199 Norman LnMayfield Village OH 44143
Date Died :Saturday, January 23, 2016
Text2016 EST 220876—Estate of Evelyn J. Galinac. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. J. Giunta, Jr., atty.
