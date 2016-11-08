Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220876
Date Died
January 23, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Thomas F. Galinac
6199 Norman Ln
Mayfiled Village OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Decedent

Evelyn J. Galinac
6199 Norman Ln
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 220876—Estate of Evelyn J. Galinac. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. A. J. Giunta, Jr., atty.
