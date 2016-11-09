Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220881
- Date Died
- November 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Eleanor M. Voloshen
28400 Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Matthew Voloshen
191 Jaycox RoadAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Text2016 EST 220881—Estate of Eleanor M. Voloshen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
