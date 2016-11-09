Probate
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
James R. Miller
P O Box 1123Citra FL 32113
Text2016 EST 220882—Estate of James R. Miller. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
