Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220882
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 8, 2013
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

James R. Miller
P O Box 1123
Citra FL 32113

Date Died :Sunday, December 8, 2013

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 220882—Estate of James R. Miller. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
