Date Filed Wednesday, November 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220882 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 8, 2013 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 220882—Estate of James R. Miller. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.