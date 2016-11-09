Date Filed Wednesday, November 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220884 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died February 25, 2015 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 220884—Estate of Joseph E. Jacobs. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.