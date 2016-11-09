Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220884
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
February 25, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Joseph E. Jacobs
1401 E. 60th Street
Savannah GA 31404

Date Died :Wednesday, February 25, 2015

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 220884—Estate of Joseph E. Jacobs. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 