Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220884
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- February 25, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Joseph E. Jacobs
1401 E. 60th StreetSavannah GA 31404
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 220884—Estate of Joseph E. Jacobs. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
