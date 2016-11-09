Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220885
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 13, 2016 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Clara Roberson-Hardin
3416 Silsby Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Next of Kin
Donald Roberson
5988 Bearcreek Drive Apt. 119Bedford OH 44146
Next of Kin
Jerry Roberson
6316 Lexington Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Next of Kin
Frank Roberson
3416 Silsby RoadCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant
Joyce Roberson
3416 Silsby Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Text2016 GRD 220885—Re: Clara Roberson-Hardin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
