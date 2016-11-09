Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220885
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 13, 2016 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Clara Roberson-Hardin
3416 Silsby Rd.
Cleveland OH 44118

Next of Kin

Donald Roberson
5988 Bearcreek Drive Apt. 119
Bedford OH 44146

Next of Kin

Jerry Roberson
6316 Lexington Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Next of Kin

Frank Roberson
3416 Silsby Road
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Applicant

Joyce Roberson
3416 Silsby Rd.
Cleveland OH 44118

Text

2016 GRD 220885—Re: Clara Roberson-Hardin. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
