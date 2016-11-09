Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220887
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Zoltan Nagy
7520 Chatham Rd.
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
John Jude Duffy
Darling / Duffy Legal Services
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Klara Nagy
13168 Jacque Rd.
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220887—Estate of Klara Nagy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Duffy, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 