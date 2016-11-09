Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220887
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Zoltan Nagy
7520 Chatham Rd.Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Darling / Duffy Legal Services
23823 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Klara Nagy
13168 Jacque Rd.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016
Text2016 EST 220887—Estate of Klara Nagy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Duffy, atty.
