Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220888
- Date Died
- June 27, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGDec 27, 2016 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Charles Pope
2196 E. 78thCleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Juan H. Pope
2196 E. 78thCleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Monday, June 27, 2016
Text2016 EST 220888—Estate of Juan H. Pope. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.