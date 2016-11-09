Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220888
Date Died
June 27, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Dec 27, 2016 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Charles Pope
2196 E. 78th
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Juan H. Pope
2196 E. 78th
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2016 EST 220888—Estate of Juan H. Pope. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Dec. 27, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.
