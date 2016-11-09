Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220893
Date Died
August 20, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Helen C. Ollerton
1531 Lakeland Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016

Applicant

William Ollerton
8814 Jordon Ct
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2016 EST 220893—Estate of Helen C. Ollerton. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. E. Mills, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 