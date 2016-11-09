Date Filed Wednesday, November 9, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220893 Date Died August 20, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 4, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 220893—Estate of Helen C. Ollerton. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. E. Mills, atty.