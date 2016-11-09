Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220893
- Date Died
- August 20, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 4, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Helen C. Ollerton
1531 Lakeland AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016
Applicant
William Ollerton
8814 Jordon CtNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 220893—Estate of Helen C. Ollerton. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. C. E. Mills, atty.
