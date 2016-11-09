Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220894
Date Died
October 12, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Edward G. Papcum
1750 Hawthorne Dr.
Maayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Lesko House
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543

Decedent

Martha E. Papcum
2140 Berkley Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220894—Estate of Martha E. Papcum. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. L. House, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 