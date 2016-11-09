Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220894
- Date Died
- October 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Edward G. Papcum
1750 Hawthorne Dr.Maayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Decedent
Martha E. Papcum
2140 Berkley DriveWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Text2016 EST 220894—Estate of Martha E. Papcum. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. L. House, atty.
