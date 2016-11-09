Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220900
Date Died
April 29, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Christopher M. Hertzel
3623 West 134th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Friday, April 29, 2016

Applicant

Carolyn M. Hexter
6949 Chadbourne Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 220900—Estate of Christopher M. Hertzel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
