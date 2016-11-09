Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220900
- Date Died
- April 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Christopher M. Hertzel
3623 West 134th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Friday, April 29, 2016
Applicant
Carolyn M. Hexter
6949 Chadbourne DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 220900—Estate of Christopher M. Hertzel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
