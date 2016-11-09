Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 9, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV220903
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Lillian Laboy
13020 Crossburn Street
Cleveland OH 44135
Plaintiff's Attorney
Matthew Thomas Gilmartin
Matthew Gilmartin, Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 939
North Olmsted OH 44070

Defendant

Ramonita Quinones
13020 Crossburn Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Defendant

W Christopher Murray

Defendant

Carmen Quinones
13314 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Defendant

Myrna Quinones
2360 Larchdale
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

Defendant

Marisol Quinones
2360 Larchdale
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44221

Defendant

Carmen Orozco
3012 Sunset Ridge Dr.
Middleburg FL 32068

Defendant

Evelyn Orozco
3012 Sunset Ridge Dr.
Middleburg FL 32068

Text

2016 ADV 220903—Lillian Laboy vs Ramonita Quinones, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. T. Gilmartin, atty.
