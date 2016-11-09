Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 9, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV220903
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Lillian Laboy
13020 Crossburn StreetCleveland OH 44135
Plaintiff's Attorney
Matthew Gilmartin, Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 939
North Olmsted OH 44070
Defendant
Ramonita Quinones
13020 Crossburn StreetCleveland OH 44135
Defendant
W Christopher Murray
Defendant
Carmen Quinones
13314 Puritas Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Defendant
Myrna Quinones
2360 LarchdaleCuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Defendant
Marisol Quinones
2360 LarchdaleCuyahoga Falls OH 44221
Defendant
Carmen Orozco
3012 Sunset Ridge Dr.Middleburg FL 32068
Defendant
Evelyn Orozco
3012 Sunset Ridge Dr.Middleburg FL 32068
Text2016 ADV 220903—Lillian Laboy vs Ramonita Quinones, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. T. Gilmartin, atty.
