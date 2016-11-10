Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220905
- Date Died
- August 20, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 4, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Rosemary E. Blum
1851 King James Pkwy, #101cWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016
Applicant
Patricia Blum
2195 Chesterland Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Text2016 EST 220905—Estate of Rosemary E. Blum. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
