Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220905
Date Died
August 20, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 4, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Rosemary E. Blum
1851 King James Pkwy, #101c
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016

Applicant

Patricia Blum
2195 Chesterland Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2016 EST 220905—Estate of Rosemary E. Blum. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
