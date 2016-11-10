Date Filed Thursday, November 10, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220905 Date Died August 20, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 4, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 220905—Estate of Rosemary E. Blum. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.