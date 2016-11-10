Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220906
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 13, 2016 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Nettie F. Quinn
3796 Delmore Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Applicant

Lelana Quinn
899 Helmsdale Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44112

Next of Kin

Sean Watts
3796 Delmore Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Next of Kin

Carol Malone
339 Bishop Rd.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2016 GRD 220906—Re: Nettie F. Quinn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 9:30 a.m.
