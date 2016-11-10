Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220906
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 13, 2016 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Nettie F. Quinn
3796 Delmore Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant
Lelana Quinn
899 Helmsdale Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44112
Next of Kin
Sean Watts
3796 Delmore Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Next of Kin
Carol Malone
339 Bishop Rd.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2016 GRD 220906—Re: Nettie F. Quinn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 9:30 a.m.
