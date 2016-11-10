Date Filed Thursday, November 10, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220906 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Dec 13, 2016 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 220906—Re: Nettie F. Quinn. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 13, 2016 at 9:30 a.m.