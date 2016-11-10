Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220910
- Date Died
- August 20, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 10, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Elizabeth Mahne
10932 Bell RoadNewbury OH 44065
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Decedent
Rosemary Mahne
260 Richmond Rd.Richmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Saturday, August 20, 2016
Text2016 EST 220910—Estate of Rosemary Mahne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
