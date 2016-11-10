Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220910
Date Died
August 20, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Elizabeth Mahne
10932 Bell Road
Newbury OH 44065
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Decedent

Rosemary Mahne
260 Richmond Rd.
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 220910—Estate of Rosemary Mahne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
