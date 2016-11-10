Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220911
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 2, 2016 11:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Clifford Kelley
12312 Eastwood Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Applicant

Mya Kelley
12312 Eastwood Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Jason Lee Carter
CARTERLAW
16781 Chagrin Blvd
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2016 GRD 220911—Re: Clifford Kelley II. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 2, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. J. L. Carter, atty.
