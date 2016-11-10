Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220911
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 2, 2016 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Clifford Kelley
12312 Eastwood Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant
Mya Kelley
12312 Eastwood Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
CARTERLAW
16781 Chagrin Blvd
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2016 GRD 220911—Re: Clifford Kelley II. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Dec. 2, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. J. L. Carter, atty.
