Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220914
- Date Died
- January 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
John Derov
390 Walworth DriveEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Monday, January 11, 2016
Commissioner
Monica Derov
390 Walworth DriveEuclid OH 44132
Commissioner's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2016 EST 220914—Estate of John Derov. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
About your information and the public record.