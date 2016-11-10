Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220914
Date Died
January 11, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

John Derov
390 Walworth Drive
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Monday, January 11, 2016

Commissioner

Monica Derov
390 Walworth Drive
Euclid OH 44132
Commissioner's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 220914—Estate of John Derov. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
