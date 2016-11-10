Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220924
- Date Died
- October 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Walter John Jablonski
315 W. 264th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant
Bernadette Jablonski
18016 Glendale AvenueLake Milton OH 44429
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 220924—Estate of Walter John Jablonski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
