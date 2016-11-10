Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220924
Date Died
October 5, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Walter John Jablonski
315 W. 264th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Applicant

Bernadette Jablonski
18016 Glendale Avenue
Lake Milton OH 44429
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 220924—Estate of Walter John Jablonski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
