Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220925
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- July 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Elaine M. Porter
5547 Shade LaneAlexandria PA 16611
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Helen M. Smolen
12380 Kronos CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Text2016 EST 220925—Estate of Helen M. Smolen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. J. Urban, atty.
