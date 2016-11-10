Date Filed Thursday, November 10, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220925 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died July 1, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 220925—Estate of Helen M. Smolen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. J. Urban, atty.