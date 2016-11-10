Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220925
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
July 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Elaine M. Porter
5547 Shade Lane
Alexandria PA 16611
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Helen M. Smolen
12380 Kronos Court
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220925—Estate of Helen M. Smolen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. J. Urban, atty.
