Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220928
- Date Died
- January 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frances Benko
3 Homewood WayRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Applicant
Jera A. Prelog
632 Davidson DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Fiduciary
Jera A. Prelog
632 Davidson DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 220928—Estate of Frances Benko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
