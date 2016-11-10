Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220928
Date Died
January 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Frances Benko
3 Homewood Way
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, January 13, 2016

Applicant

Jera A. Prelog
632 Davidson Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Fiduciary

Jera A. Prelog
632 Davidson Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 220928—Estate of Frances Benko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 