Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220929
Date Died
October 5, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Justine F. Jeric
287 E. 257th St.
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Applicant

Ronald J. Jeric
7324 Demshar Drive
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2016 EST 220929—Estate of Justine F. Jeric. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
