Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220929
- Date Died
- October 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Justine F. Jeric
287 E. 257th St.Euclid OH 44132
Applicant
Ronald J. Jeric
7324 Demshar DriveMentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2016 EST 220929—Estate of Justine F. Jeric. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Zele, atty.
