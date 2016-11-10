Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220930
Date Died
July 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Patricia Mancuso
387 Leverett Lane
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Joseph Occhionero
Michael J. Occhionero Co., L.P.A.
12429 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Decedent

August T. Mancuso
387 Leverett Lane
Heighland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220930—Estate of August T. Mancuso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Occhionero, atty.
