Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220930
- Date Died
- July 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Patricia Mancuso
387 Leverett LaneHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Occhionero Co., L.P.A.
12429 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106
Decedent
August T. Mancuso
387 Leverett LaneHeighland Heights OH 44143
Text2016 EST 220930—Estate of August T. Mancuso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Occhionero, atty.
