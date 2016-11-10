Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220932
Date Died
October 10, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carmella J. Insana
10370 River Rock Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Monday, October 10, 2016

Applicant

Paul Insana
9510 Glen Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Francis Wayne
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Paul Insana
9510 Glen Dr.
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ronald Francis Wayne
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 220932—Estate of Carmella J. Insana. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. F. Wayne, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 