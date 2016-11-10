Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220932
- Date Died
- October 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carmella J. Insana
10370 River Rock LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant
Paul Insana
9510 Glen Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Paul Insana
9510 Glen Dr.Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary's Attorney
Buckingham, Doolittle& Burroughs LLP
1375 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 220932—Estate of Carmella J. Insana. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. F. Wayne, atty.
