Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220934
- Date Died
- October 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Kathryn M. Comiskey
22231 Marleen DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Norman R. Comiskey
22231 Marleen DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Text2016 EST 220934—Estate of Norman R. Comiskey Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
