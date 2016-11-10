Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220934
Date Died
October 12, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Kathryn M. Comiskey
22231 Marleen Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Anne Stehlik
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Norman R. Comiskey
22231 Marleen Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 220934—Estate of Norman R. Comiskey Jr. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
