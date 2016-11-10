Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220939
Date Died
February 14, 2010
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Leroy Wagner
4541 Granada Blvd., Apt. 103
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, February 14, 2010

Applicant

Constantine Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Megan Amber Shero-Cuiffo
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 220939—Estate of Leroy Wagner. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
