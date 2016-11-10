Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220939
- Date Died
- February 14, 2010
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Leroy Wagner
4541 Granada Blvd., Apt. 103Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Sunday, February 14, 2010
Applicant
Constantine Venizelos
2200 Key Tower, 127 Public SquareCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 220939—Estate of Leroy Wagner. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
About your information and the public record.