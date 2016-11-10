Date Filed Thursday, November 10, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220940 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 13, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 9, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code AD5

Text 2016 EST 220940—Estate of Linda C. Moss. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Set for hearing Jan. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. K. Palmer, atty.