Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220940
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 13, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 9, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD5
Other
Creditor Claimant
Decedent
Linda C. Moss
5575 Oakwood AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016
Applicant
Lucas Palmer
222 S. Main StreetAkron OH 44308
Applicant's Attorney
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Text2016 EST 220940—Estate of Linda C. Moss. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Set for hearing Jan. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. K. Palmer, atty.
