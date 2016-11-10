Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220940
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 13, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 9, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
AD5

Other

Creditor Claimant

Decedent

Linda C. Moss
5575 Oakwood Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016

Applicant

Lucas Palmer
222 S. Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Applicant's Attorney
Lucas Keith Palmer
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308

Text

2016 EST 220940—Estate of Linda C. Moss. Application to appoint special administrator filed. Set for hearing Jan. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. K. Palmer, atty.
