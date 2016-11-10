Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220941
Date Died
July 29, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard L. Herzog
418 North Ave.
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Friday, July 29, 2016

Applicant

Todd A. Herzog
27000 Cascade Ct
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Louis Miller
Paul L. Miller
3465 S Arlington Rd
Akron OH 44312

Text

2016 EST 220941—Estate of Richard L. Herzog. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. L. Miller, atty.
