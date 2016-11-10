Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220941
- Date Died
- July 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard L. Herzog
418 North Ave.Independence OH 44131
Date Died :Friday, July 29, 2016
Applicant
Todd A. Herzog
27000 Cascade CtOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Paul L. Miller
3465 S Arlington Rd
Akron OH 44312
Text2016 EST 220941—Estate of Richard L. Herzog. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. L. Miller, atty.
