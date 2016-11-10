Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220942
- Date Died
- August 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jean E. Zemba
1390 Starr CircleBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Michael S. Zemba
1390 Starr CircleBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Monday, August 1, 2016
Text2016 EST 220942—Estate of Michael S. Zemba. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Bidar, atty.
About your information and the public record.