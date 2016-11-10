Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220942
Date Died
August 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jean E. Zemba
1390 Starr Circle
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Mohammed Joseph Bidar
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Michael S. Zemba
1390 Starr Circle
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Monday, August 1, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220942—Estate of Michael S. Zemba. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Bidar, atty.
