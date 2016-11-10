Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220943
- Date Died
- July 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marilyn Finkel
15526 Chestnut Oak LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016
Applicant
Daniel C. Finkel
5444 Charleston DriveValley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Text2016 EST 220943—Estate of Marilyn Finkel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
